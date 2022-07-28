2 Strong 4 Bullies
Endangered 16-year-old Cleveland girl reported missing

Suhail Gramajo
Suhail Gramajo(Cleveland Police Second District Community Relations Committee)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 7:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police confirmed 16-year-old Suhail Gramajo has been reported missing and endangered, and detectives asked the community to help find her.

Gramajo was described by police as 5′7″ tall, 100 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a red sweatshirt and camo pants, according to police.

Police did not state when she was reported missing, but they shared this missing report on July 28.

Call Det. Zola at 216-623-2755 if you see Gramajo or know where she may be.

