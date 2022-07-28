High-speed chase out of Brook Park ends with crash in Cleveland
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 4:52 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - At least two people are in custody in connection to a chase that started late Wednesday night out of Brook Park.
Officers started chasing a vehicle after 11 p.m. in Brook Park after the driver ran a red light, sources told 19 News.
The car reported reached speeds over 110 miles per hour before overturning in a crash near a ramp at I-71 South and West 25th Street.
Two people were detained at the scene. A third person fled from police on foot after the crash.
There were no significant injuries reported.
This is a developing story.
