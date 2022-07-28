2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Operation Backpack
Advertisement

High-speed chase out of Brook Park ends with crash in Cleveland

Crash in Brook Park
Crash in Brook Park(Source: WOIO)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 4:52 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - At least two people are in custody in connection to a chase that started late Wednesday night out of Brook Park.

Officers started chasing a vehicle after 11 p.m. in Brook Park after the driver ran a red light, sources told 19 News.

The car reported reached speeds over 110 miles per hour before overturning in a crash near a ramp at I-71 South and West 25th Street.

Two people were detained at the scene. A third person fled from police on foot after the crash.

There were no significant injuries reported.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

19 News meteorologist Jon Loufman was attacked and severely beaten in his home on July 9
“Beloved” local meteorologist attacked in his home
Akron police: Jayland Walker unarmed when shot; gun recovered in vehicle after chase
Akron police: Jayland Walker unarmed when shot; gun recovered in vehicle after chase (bodycam video)
neighbors work to stop adult party
Ohio’s first FreakNik has neighbors up in arms
19 News meteorologist Jon Loufman was attacked and severely beaten in his home on July 9
Cleveland meteorologist makes a quick recovery, thanks community
A video posted to social media appears to show a Cleveland officer asleep at the wheel, while...
Cleveland officer recorded asleep at the wheel in the middle of Superior Avenue (video)

Latest News

Akron councilman holds conversation for healing, solutions following Jayland Walker shooting
Corpse flower blooms at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo for 5th time in 28 years
Corpse flower blooms at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo for 5th time in 28 years
Investigators search for evidence at the scene of a deadly shooting on Cleveland's near West...
Homicide detectives investigate shooting outside gas station on Cleveland’s near West Side
Akron councilman holds community conversation for healing, solutions following Jayland Walker...
Akron Community meeting on gun violence