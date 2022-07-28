High-speed chase out of Brook Park ends with crash in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - At least two people are in custody in connection to a chase that started late Wednesday night out of Brook Park.

Officers started chasing a vehicle after 11 p.m. in Brook Park after the driver ran a red light, sources told 19 News.

The car reported reached speeds over 110 miles per hour before overturning in a crash near a ramp at I-71 South and West 25th Street.

Two people were detained at the scene. A third person fled from police on foot after the crash.

A Brookpark Police Chase ends in a crash on the I 71 S entrance from W 25th. One female transported stable to Metro 2 are in the custody of Brookpark Police one suspect is at large.The I 71 entrance ramp is closed. pic.twitter.com/HyrjtSPfrV — Dan Stamness (@DStamness) July 28, 2022

There were no significant injuries reported.

This is a developing story.

