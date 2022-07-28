Homicide detectives investigate shooting outside gas station on Cleveland’s near West Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Homicide detectives are investigating a Wednesday afternoon shooting outside a gas station on Cleveland’s near West Side.

Police were called to the intersection of Clark Avenue and Scranton Road just after 4:00 p.m. Wednesday, where they found the victim of a shooting.

According to Cleveland EMS, a 16-year-old boy was rushed to MetroHealth in critical condition.

Police sources confirmed to 19 News the teen later died.

“All I heard were four gunshots,” a woman told 19 News, as a crowd gathered across the street. “I thought this neighborhood came up, we haven’t seen anything like this in a while.”

Police are investigating a shooting at Clark/Scranton. Working to get details. pic.twitter.com/KeoxMHadCd — Jim Nelson (@JimNelsonTV) July 27, 2022

It’s the fifth homicide within the city since Monday, and the 18th this month, according to police crime statistics.

Less than 24 hours earlier, a 36-year-old man was shot to death outside Sav-A-Lot on Clark Avenue, between West 30th and West 31st Street.

“He’s always hanging out, we know the guy,” the woman said. “He takes the carts in. It’s unbelievable.”

As of late Wednesday night, no arrests have been made in either shooting.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.