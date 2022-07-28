2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Operation Backpack
Advertisement

Husband finds 70-year-old wife killed by family dog

Police say the husband of a 70-year-old woman returned home to find she had been mauled to...
Police say the husband of a 70-year-old woman returned home to find she had been mauled to death by their 7-year-old pit bull.(Source: WCBS via CNN)
By WCBS Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 5:27 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBERTSON, N.Y. (WCBS) - A 70-year-old New York woman was mauled to death by the family dog in a scene police described as “horrific.”

Warning: This article contains disturbing details that may be upsetting to readers.

The victim’s husband told police when he returned home from work Wednesday, he found the pit bull dragging his wife through the backyard. Responding officers described the victim as having been mutilated.

Police say the 7-year-old dog turned on them before an officer shot and killed it.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The dog was reportedly the couple’s son’s pet dog, but he died just a couple weeks ago in a motorcycle crash.

Police say they have no reports of any previous incidents regarding the dog.

Copyright 2022 WCBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

19 News meteorologist Jon Loufman was attacked and severely beaten in his home on July 9
“Beloved” local meteorologist attacked in his home
Akron police: Jayland Walker unarmed when shot; gun recovered in vehicle after chase
Akron police: Jayland Walker unarmed when shot; gun recovered in vehicle after chase (bodycam video)
neighbors work to stop adult party
Ohio’s first FreakNik has neighbors up in arms
19 News meteorologist Jon Loufman was attacked and severely beaten in his home on July 9
Cleveland meteorologist makes a quick recovery, thanks community
A video posted to social media appears to show a Cleveland officer asleep at the wheel, while...
Cleveland officer recorded asleep at the wheel in the middle of Superior Avenue (video)

Latest News

Crash in Brook Park
High-speed chase out of Brook Park ends with crash in Cleveland
As children start returning to schools, COVID-19 cases are rising nationwide, fueled by the...
Health experts encourage COVID shots as most kids unvaccinated
Rosseana Morales and Allen Kang got married five days after surviving a small plane crash...
Couple marries days after surviving plane crash together
The couple's small plane crash-landed in the street after its engine failed.
Plane crash survivors marry after walking away with minor injuries