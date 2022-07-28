2 Strong 4 Bullies
Legal analyst Lester Munson: Deshaun Watson’s lawyers are “miracle workers”

By Chris Dellecese
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Deshaun Watson’s lawyers, Rusty Hardin and Jeffrey Kessler, are “miracle workers” and the “best representation that money can buy,” according to esteemed legal analyst Lester Munson.

“Rusty Hardin is a master of adversarial proceeding,” Munson told WOIO Sports. “They win cases that they should not win.”

Watson and the NFL are still waiting on a decision from Sue Robinson, a retired judge in Delaware, who will decide the length and severity of any punishment.

If either side appeals her decision, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell can either rule on the appeal himself or assign someone else to handle it.

Munson was a longtime legal analyst with Sports Illustrated and ESPN.

