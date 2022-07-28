2 Strong 4 Bullies
New exhibit at Rock and Roll Hall of Fame features photos of iconic R & B, soul artists

By Tiarra Braddock
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 6:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Over the past 50 years, Bruce Talamon has photographed musical legends from Diana Ross to Michael Jackson to Steve Wonder.

“One of my favorites is probably the Parliament-Funkadelic photograph and that was in a broom closet... I had about 15 minutes in a broom closet,” said Talamon.

Now, you’ll be able to see Talamon’s work in the “Hotter than July” exhibit at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

He said each photograph has a story to tell and the exhibit takes you through history.

“This music was marginalized for a long time and some of these artist rose above that and they did have joy in their music,” said Talamon.

The “Hotter than July” exhibit will be at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame until next summer.

