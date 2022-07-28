2 Strong 4 Bullies
Northeast Ohio Weather: Warm today; isolated storms this evening

19 First Alert
19 First Alert(Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak)
By Jeff Tanchak
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 1:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - We had a weak cold front roll through early this morning. This will drop the humidity level somewhat into the afternoon. A warm day with high temperatures in the 80s. West winds at 10-20 mph. It’ll be a bit breezy at times this afternoon along the lakeshore. A second cold front tracks through tonight. It’ll be a small chance of a shower or storm. We worded the forecast as isolated coverage. A shot of cooler air will build in behind this second front. It’ll be dry tomorrow and through the weekend.

