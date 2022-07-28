Shaker Heights police charge man with murder for killing roommate

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A 24-year-old Shaker Heights man who allegedly shot and killed his roommate Tuesday evening, is now formally charged with murder.

Kriston Price ((Source: Shaker Heights police))

Shaker Heights police said Kriston Price called 911 just after 10 p.m. and said he had just killed his roommate inside their apartment.

When officers arrived at the Colony Apartments on Van Aken Boulevard, paramedics found Landon Rogers, 24, suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.

EMS transported him to an area hospital, but Rogers died from his injuries.

Price was arrested at the scene without incident.

Police said they were called to the apartment by Price earlier the same day, and Price told officers that his roommate had threatened him with a gun after they had argued over a shirt.

