Teenager, man injured in separate Akron shootings

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police said a teenager and a man were hurt in different shootings Wednesday.

The first shooting happened just after 5 p.m. in the 1200 block of Laffer Ave.

A 32-year-old man was shot multiple times outside an apartment.

The victim told police two unknown suspects drove up in front of the apartment and one man exited the vehicle.

The suspect and the victim had a confrontation and the victim was shot in the arm and leg.

According to police, the victim managed to run inside before collapsing and the suspects fled the scene.

Police said the victim is being treated at a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

The second shooting injured a 16-year-old boy.

According to police, the teenager was shot around 10:50 p.m. in the 2200 block of 26th Street S.W.

Officers rendered first aid until EMS transported the victim to a local hospital. Police said he remains in stable condition.

Investigators said the victim and another man were involved in a dispute with a person at a home on Louisiana Avenue.

The victim and his companion then took off running and moments later the teen was shot.

Akron police are asking anyone with information on either shooting to call them at 330-375-2490.

