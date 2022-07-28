2 Strong 4 Bullies
Volunteer deputy dies after being thrown from horse at county fair, authorities say

Officials in Michigan say Volunteer Deputy Nichole Shuff has died after being thrown from her horse.(MPD Mounted Patrol Foundation)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 7:30 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HARRISON, Mich. (Gray News) - Authorities in Michigan say they are saddened to report the death of a volunteer deputy after she was thrown from a horse.

According to the MPD Mounted Patrol Foundation, Deputy Nichole Shuff, with the Clare County Mounted Division, stopped to help a person having a medical emergency while attending the Clare County Fair last weekend.

However, authorities said an incident during this interaction caused Shuff to be thrown from her horse and she later died.

The foundation sent its thoughts and prayers to Shuff’s family while saying the volunteer deputy will be remembered for her kindness, compassion and love of horses.

Authorities released no further immediate information regarding the incident.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

