19-year-old man injured in South Collinwood shooting

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 19-year-old man is in serious condition after being shot on the city’s East side Friday morning.

Cleveland police said the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. in the 15000 block of Plato Ave., in the city’s South Collinwood neighborhood.

There are no arrests.

More than 20 people have been shot in Cleveland this past week and at least seen victims have died from their injuries.

