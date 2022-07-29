2 Strong 4 Bullies
2 people critically injured in crash on I-90 in Cleveland

(Gray)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 5:50 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man and a woman suffered critical injuries after their car crashed into a guardrail Thursday evening.

Cleveland police said the driver lost control around 11:30 p.m. on I-90 eastbound at W. 44th Street.

EMS transported both victims to a local hospital.

The crash remains under investigation and no other vehicles were involved.

