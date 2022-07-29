2 people critically injured in crash on I-90 in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man and a woman suffered critical injuries after their car crashed into a guardrail Thursday evening.

One car MVA on I-90E at W44th. Caddy into guard rail. One transported in unknown condition. pic.twitter.com/MKjaCDNZeF — Dan Stamness (@DStamness) July 29, 2022

Cleveland police said the driver lost control around 11:30 p.m. on I-90 eastbound at W. 44th Street.

EMS transported both victims to a local hospital.

The crash remains under investigation and no other vehicles were involved.

