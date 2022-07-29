2 Strong 4 Bullies
Akron firefighter hurt while battling structure fire

(Source: Akron Fire Department)
(Source: Akron Fire Department)
By Avery Williams
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 8:30 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - An Akron firefighter was hurt Thursday afternoon while battling a vacant structure fire on River Street.

According to a news release, crews were called out to the burning building around 1:46 p.m.

The cause and origin of the fire remain under investigation.

Crews took the injured firefighter to a local hospital for treatment.

There’s no word on their condition.

