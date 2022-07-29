AP sources: No decision in Watson discipline case this week

CLEVELAND, Ohio (AP) — The wait for a decision on potential discipline for Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson following accusations of sexual misconduct will continue into another week.

Two people with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press that retired judge Sue L. Robinson isn’t issue a ruling Friday on Watson’s disciplinary hearing that concluded a month ago.

They spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the discussions are private.

Watson was accused of sexual misconduct by 24 massage therapists when he played for the Houston Texans and has settled 20 of the civil lawsuits.

Two separate Texas grand juries declined to indict Watson on criminal complaints stemming from the allegations.

