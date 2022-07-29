2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

Appalachia Rises: How to donate toward Eastern Kentucky flood relief

By Julia Huffman
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 12:48 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After the devastating flash floods in Eastern Kentucky, organizations are coming together to provide the community with ways to donate and help those affected.

DONATION LINKS:

Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky Crisis Fund: The Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky has created a crisis fund for flood victims.

Appalachian Regional Healthcare Foundation Flood Relief Fund: ARH is taking monetary donations online. Cleaning supplies, non-perishable food items or water, are being accepted at the Lexington office located at 2260 Executive Dr.

HELP SUPPORT AT WAVE3.COM
HELP SUPPORT AT WAVE3.COM(WAVE 3)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fairlawn police officials confirmed a ‘heavy police presence’ at the Summit Mall on Saturday...
1 arrested after ‘heavy police presence’ at Summit Mall, officials say
Men are seen dancing on top of an RTA bus around 2:30 a.m. June 5th.
Caught on Camera: Men dance on roof of RTA bus, others pound on windshield as party spills into Cleveland streets
A woman was carjacked at gunpoint after being rear-ended Tuesday morning.
Police: Woman carjacked at gunpoint after being rear-ended in Cuyahoga Falls
19-year-old Berea man sentenced to over 70 years in prison
19-year-old Cleveland man sentenced to over 70 years in prison
A 41-year-old woman was charged after leading police on a chase through several cities in...
Woman charged for leading Parma police on chase through several cities in Northeast Ohio

Latest News

FirstEnergy Corp. Logo (PRNewsfoto/FirstEnergy Corp.)
FirstEnergy restores power to homes in Lorain County
Cleveland Heights creating lead-safe legislation
Christine Faulds' social media videos going viral after she calls 911 for help after getting...
‘Easiest rescue ever’: Berea police help woman stuck upside down on gym equipment (video)
‘Easiest rescue ever’: Berea police help woman stuck upside down on gym equipment (video)
‘Easiest rescue ever’: Berea police help woman stuck upside down on gym equipment (video)
Cleveland police officer Clayton Ellenberger died on Aug. 31. He was also a U.S. Marine.
Cleveland police officer dies at 38: ‘Loved by many and will be missed by all’