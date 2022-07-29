Appalachia Rises: How to donate toward Eastern Kentucky flood relief
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 12:48 PM EDT
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After the devastating flash floods in Eastern Kentucky, organizations are coming together to provide the community with ways to donate and help those affected.
DONATION LINKS:
Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky Crisis Fund: The Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky has created a crisis fund for flood victims.
Appalachian Regional Healthcare Foundation Flood Relief Fund: ARH is taking monetary donations online. Cleaning supplies, non-perishable food items or water, are being accepted at the Lexington office located at 2260 Executive Dr.
