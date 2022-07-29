Attorney for terminated Canton McKinley coach says football player’s attorney made unfounded accusations of anti-Semitism

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - New developments in that Canton McKinley pizza scandal in May of 2021.

At the time a 17-year-old McKinley football player said he was punished and forced to eat pepperoni pizza or pork by his coaches, against his Hebrew-Israelite religion.

This all happened as the student said he was forced to sit on a chair in the middle of the gym, as he teammates did football drills around him.

Attorney Peter Pattakos, who represents terminated head football coach Marcus Wattley and several of the other coaches who were fired, in a highly unusual move is accusing the football players attorney Edward Gilbert of making false allegations against the coaches in a lawsuit filed on behalf of the player and his family.

The Akron/Canton area attorney said he has transcripts of testimony provided under oath on June 25th by the football player who is at the center of the case.

Attorney Pattakos said when the student athlete was asked if his coaches were aware that he was Hebrew-Israelite before the incident, the football player said no.

“The reason we are releasing the transcripts is to show testimony that includes the alleged victim in this case. The attorney for that Canton McKinley football player made wild accusations of anti-Semitism that caused these coaches to be terminated, lose their jobs and be smeared in the local, national and international press, and the accusations were completely fabricated by the players’ attorney Edward Gilbert.”

Former coach Marcus Wattley tolds 19 News that despite his efforts, he has not been able to secure another coaching job since the Canton McKinley scandal, and he says mentally it has taken a toll, “Frustration is an understatement. It’s heartbreaking because myself and the other 5 coaches loved those kids like our own. The same kid I was accused of trying to intentionally harm is the same kid I drove to doctor’s appoints, picked up for school, took to work, and took home. I took care of him like he was my own son. Now all I can do is try to get my name cleared for my family and most specifically for my son who has the same name.”

Attorney Pattakos said mediation in the case broke down on Wednesday, even though the judge in the case asked both sides to try and reach a settlement.

Pattakos said what was offered was unacceptable so they will fight the lawsuit in court and hope to be awarded millions of dollars in compensatory damages, but he says no amount of money will make this right, “We have to continue to make the record clear, get the truth out and proceed to a jury trial.”

The trial is set for September 19.

Pattakos told 19 News several of the accused victim’s teammates have given sworn statements saying the coach’s offered the young man other food options after he said he doesn’t eat pork, but he declined and then removed the pepperoni and cheese and ate the pizza.

The football player at the center of all this also said in testimony under oath that he knows that the coaches were just trying to help get him back on the right track for a football scholarship.

Attorney Edward Gilbert told 19 News that an independent review was done by the Canton Schools and they decided to terminate the coaches.

Gilbert said he has now hired his own legal counsel in advance of the lawsuit going to court.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.