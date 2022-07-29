Browns linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah: “The vibe is kind of different. It’s kind of swaggy”

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, who many are predicting will have a breakout season, said Friday the vibe is different at Browns camp and he likes the confidence of the defense.

Owusu-Koramoah, in his 2nd season out of Notre Dame, started 10 games as a rookie, tallying 76 tackles and 1.5 sacks.

Earlier Friday, defensive coordinator Joe Woods praised the linebacker, saying “We want our linebackers to look like the animals they hunt.”

Browns camp continues Saturday, the first day fans are allowed to attend.

The team will then take Sunday off.

