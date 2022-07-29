2 Strong 4 Bullies
Browns linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah: “The vibe is kind of different. It’s kind of swaggy”

FILE - In this Wednesday, June 9, 2021 file photo, Cleveland Browns linebacker Jeremiah...
FILE - In this Wednesday, June 9, 2021 file photo, Cleveland Browns linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah runs through a drill during an NFL football practice at the team's training facility in Berea, Ohio. Cleveland Browns rookie linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah has tested positive with the COVID-19 virus just days before the opening of training camp. The team placed the second-round pick from Notre Dame on the COVID list Sunday, July 25, 2021.(AP Photo/Ron Schwane, File)(Ron Schwane | AP)
By Chris Dellecese
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 1:45 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, who many are predicting will have a breakout season, said Friday the vibe is different at Browns camp and he likes the confidence of the defense.

Owusu-Koramoah, in his 2nd season out of Notre Dame, started 10 games as a rookie, tallying 76 tackles and 1.5 sacks.

Earlier Friday, defensive coordinator Joe Woods praised the linebacker, saying “We want our linebackers to look like the animals they hunt.”

Browns camp continues Saturday, the first day fans are allowed to attend.

The team will then take Sunday off.

