Cleveland community calls on city to do more after 21 people shot in a week

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland community is sick and tired of all of the gun violence. In the past week, 14 people have been shot in Cleveland and 7 have died.

“It’s awful and we need to take over,” one resident said. “We need take our city back.”

On Wednesday a 16-year-old boy was shot outside a gas station on Cleveland’s near west side, he didn’t make it. The day before that a 19-year-old was shot to death in the Euclid Green neighborhood on the east side.

“It was 37 gunshots,” one woman recalled. “I was terrified. I’m in the safety of my home. There was just a shootout up on 102nd and Columbus. It was two guys went down the street with a rifle. I called the police but of course, they’re gone by the time they come down.”

Dozens of concerned citizens came to a community meeting Thursday night hosted by several Cleveland city council members and the public safety director, Kerry Howard.

“It starts with the ones who got the keys to open up new doors,” another woman said during the meeting. “We can’t keep coming here and having meetings. We can’t open up the doors until you let us. We can’t just keep getting the runaround. We’re not a circus.”

Councilman Mike Polensek says with the increase in teens and even children committing crimes — some responsibility needs to fall on the parents.

“Let’s be very frank about it, parents need to be parents in this city,” Polensek said. “When we see kids running the streets at 1 and 2 o’clock in the morning, 11 and 12-year old’s, wait a minute, why aren’t they at home? Why isn’t there some accountability in the household?”

Some citizens wanted to know why more police aren’t patrolling their neighborhoods that have been plagued with gun violence

“I mean they ride by,” one man said. “It’s like they’re not involved in the neighborhood.”

Howard said a big issue right now is the dwindling number of police officers in Cleveland. He said they are severely understaffed and losing more officers every month. 19 News has learned that as of last week Cleveland police is down 270 police officers.

“If we can increase staffing, we can increase visibility, but a lot of our officers are tied up in responding to what we call priority 1 calls, violent crimes,” Howard explained. “Our officers have been working very hard, very hard to keep violent crime down and to increase their presence walking the beat, doing patrols, but we have to recruit.”

Much of the focus of Thursday’s meeting was to encourage members of the frustrated community to apply to be police officers, the city saying then they can become part of the solution.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.