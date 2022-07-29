2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland Cooks: Celebrating National Lasagna Day

To celebrate National Lasagna Day Cleveland Cooks teamed up with Lasagna Love to make a meal...
By Jen Picciano
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 6:12 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Friday, July 29th is National Lasagna Day, and to mark the occasion, we’ve teamed up with Lasagna Love to prepare dinner for families at the Ronald McDonald House in Akron.

Lasagna Love is a grass-roots organization which connects home cooks with households in need. The volunteer lasagna chefs are matched with someone who makes a request, and they prepare a tray of lasagna to deliver, no questions asked.

Recipients are a variety of people, from the disabled or shut-in, to single parents, seniors, and health care providers in need of a hot, home-cooked meal.

I spoke with the founder of Lasagna Love, Rhiannon Menn, who says they recently reached an important milestone, having feed one million people through their efforts.

Is lasagna the ultimate comfort food? Celebrate it with me and Chef Dave on #TasteBuds this week, as we recognize...

Posted by Jen Picciano on Tuesday, July 26, 2022

This week on Cleveland Cooks, Valerie Casto, a volunteer from the Akron area joined me at the Akron Ronald McDonald House to prepare a batch of our recipes for the families staying there, feeding an estimated forty people.

To get involved with the organization, click here. You can volunteer to be a lasagna chef, sponsor one, collaborate with Lasagna Love or be a corporate sponsor.

You can also request a lasagna for yourself or someone else here.

