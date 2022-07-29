Defense for Euclid officer on trial presents expert witness who testifies officers use of force was within policy

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The trial of Euclid police officer Michael Amiott continued with an expert witness, Kevin Davis, a local and nationally recognized and honored police training expert testifying that Amiott’s use of force during a traffic stop in August 2017 was within policy.

Amiott pulled over Richard Hubbard in August of 2017, after the car Hubbard was driving came back during a search of the plate as owned by a person with a suspended driving license.

Amiott claims, that Hubbard resisted arrest leading to a wrestling match that ended with both men on the ground and ultimately led to Amiott punching Hubbard to gain control of the situation.

It took 3 officers to eventually subdue Hubbard and get him cuffed, and after viewing the incident multiple times Davis concluded that the amount of force Amiott used was within policy and made his case during his testimony.

Also on the stand on Thursday was SGT. Kirk Pavkov, the city of Euclid’s Field Training Officer, and the third officer on the scene, testified that he did not see Hubbard attempt to punch Amiott.

On re-direct from the defense, Pavkok said that Amiott’s use of force was within in the guidelines of the department’s training.

Hubbard filed a federal lawsuit against the city of Euclid and the parties eventually settled.

Amiott was initially suspended and then fired by the Mayor of Euclid. An arbiter overturned that decision and Amiott was re-instated but was subsequently put on administrative duties when the charges were filed.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.