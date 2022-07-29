2 Strong 4 Bullies
Grand jury indicts man for deadly drunk driving crash in Solon

By Julia Bingel
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 9:20 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 26-year-old Euclid man was indicted by the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Grand Jury for driving drunk and causing a crash which killed his girlfriend.

The deadly accident happened on July 1.

Solon police said they pulled over Augustin Thompkins for a traffic stop around 11:30 p.m. According to police, Thompkins was swerving and had no tail lights on his Jeep SUV.

Thompkins stopped on I-480 Eastbound near the Green Road overpass, but then fled the scene, said police.

Officers involved in the traffic stop lost sight of the vehicle, but a third officer noticed Thompkins had crashed on US 422 East near Harper Road.

Ishonna Pratcher, 26, of Euclid, was thrown from the vehicle and killed, said police.

The couple’s two children, a one-year-old boy and a five-year-old girl, were also in the vehicle. They were treated at a local hospital and released to family members.

Thompkins was indicted on the charges of aggravated vehicular homicide, aggravated vehicular assault, failure to comply with the order/signal of a police, endangering children and OVI.

He will be arraigned on Aug. 19.

“Solon Police Department offers our condolences to the family and friends of Ms. Pratcher,” the law enforcement agency shared in a press release.

