How the Spirit/JetBlue merger could affect Cleveland Hopkins Airport

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The reported $3.8 billion merger between JetBlue Airways and Spirit Airlines sent shockwaves through the aviation industry. The merger ends a massive bidding war between JetBlue and discount airline Frontier over who could merge with Spirit Airlines.

The announcement will lead to JetBlue becoming the fifth-largest U.S. carrier, but also combining two different airlines with two different philosophies.

According to Michael Boyd, President of Boyd Group International Aviation Forecasting & Consulting, JetBlue is much more of a commuter airline in larger airports, with a focus on experience. Spirit, which is widely considered as a low rated airline, has been a discount airline since their inception. Those discount airlines mean less amenities offering the lowest fairs possible with little else, including seats that do not recline.

Boyd believes this merger will eliminate the low prices from Spirit, meaning there could be less cheap options for Cleveland Hopkins fliers. Currently, Spirit Airlines accounts for about 2% of all flights out of Cleveland every week.

The news, however, isn’t all negative. Boyd believes that other low budget airlines such as Frontier will be able to fill-in the gaps created by Spirit’s merger. This could open the opportunity for even more low-cost airlines to have a main presence in Cleveland.

When reached for comment, Cleveland Hopkins said they will be monitoring the merger to see what changes could come as a result.

