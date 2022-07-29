2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Operation Backpack

How the Spirit/JetBlue merger could affect Cleveland Hopkins Airport

Spirit Airlilnes
Spirit Airlilnes(KBJR/CBS)
By Jeff Slawson
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 7:29 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The reported $3.8 billion merger between JetBlue Airways and Spirit Airlines sent shockwaves through the aviation industry. The merger ends a massive bidding war between JetBlue and discount airline Frontier over who could merge with Spirit Airlines.

The announcement will lead to JetBlue becoming the fifth-largest U.S. carrier, but also combining two different airlines with two different philosophies.

According to Michael Boyd, President of Boyd Group International Aviation Forecasting & Consulting, JetBlue is much more of a commuter airline in larger airports, with a focus on experience. Spirit, which is widely considered as a low rated airline, has been a discount airline since their inception. Those discount airlines mean less amenities offering the lowest fairs possible with little else, including seats that do not recline.

Boyd believes this merger will eliminate the low prices from Spirit, meaning there could be less cheap options for Cleveland Hopkins fliers. Currently, Spirit Airlines accounts for about 2% of all flights out of Cleveland every week.

The news, however, isn’t all negative. Boyd believes that other low budget airlines such as Frontier will be able to fill-in the gaps created by Spirit’s merger. This could open the opportunity for even more low-cost airlines to have a main presence in Cleveland.

When reached for comment, Cleveland Hopkins said they will be monitoring the merger to see what changes could come as a result.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

19 News meteorologist Jon Loufman was attacked and severely beaten in his home on July 9
“Beloved” local meteorologist attacked in his home
Akron police: Jayland Walker unarmed when shot; gun recovered in vehicle after chase
Akron police: Jayland Walker unarmed when shot; gun recovered in vehicle after chase (bodycam video)
neighbors work to stop adult party
Ohio’s first FreakNik has neighbors up in arms
19 News meteorologist Jon Loufman was attacked and severely beaten in his home on July 9
Cleveland meteorologist makes a quick recovery, thanks community
A video posted to social media appears to show a Cleveland officer asleep at the wheel, while...
Cleveland officer recorded asleep at the wheel in the middle of Superior Avenue (video)

Latest News

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah
Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah
Damian Bradford
Man who killed doctor in 2005, suspected of shooting Pennsylvania State Trooper
Where is Ashley Summers?
Still missing: It’s been 15 years since Ashley Summers disappeared in Cleveland
On Saturday, July 30 the Farmer Jones Farm Market opens back up after a fire destroyed their...
Erie County’s Farmer Jones Farm Market reopens following fire