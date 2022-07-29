2 Strong 4 Bullies
Man who killed doctor in 2005, suspected of shooting Pennsylvania State Trooper

By Brian Koster
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - According to CBS affiliate KDKA in Pittsburgh, 41-year-old Damian Bradford shot a Pennsylvania State Police trooper early Friday morning in Aliquippa, Pennsylvania.

Police said troopers on patrol saw Bradford pull out a gun and confront people outside a Mini-Mart just after midnight. Troopers approached Bradford, who ran into the store.

Court records revealed when troopers tried to arrest Bradford, he “violently struggled” before Bradford shot trooper Jonnie Schooley in the leg.

Bradford also tried to grab another trooper’s gun and taser before he was finally arrested with the help of a civilian, according to the KDKA article.

Bystanders rendered aid before police and medics arrived the trooper is expected to make a full recovery.

Bradford was released from prison in 2021 after serving 17 and a half years for the shooting and killing of Dr. Gulam H. Moonda along the Ohio Turnpike near Cleveland in May of 2005.

He testified against Moonda’s wife, Donna, telling police that it was a murder-for-hire case. The two were having an affair.

Donna Moonda is serving a life sentence for her role in her husband’s death.

