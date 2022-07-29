2 Strong 4 Bullies
Masks will be required in Cuyahoga County buildings starting August 1

By Avery Williams
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 1:15 PM EDT
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Officials announced Friday that masks will be required in Cuyahoga County buildings starting August 1.

The requirement is for all visitors and employees, regardless of vaccination status, according to a news release.

Additionally, according to the release, 6-foot social distance will be mandatory and no more than four people can be inside an elevator.

Below is the county’s full announcement:

Effective Monday, August 1, 2022, masks are required in all Cuyahoga County government buildings, regardless of vaccination status. Executive Order 2022-0006 established a protocol giving the Cuyahoga County Executive the authority to require masks in County buildings once the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) identify Cuyahoga County’s Community Levels as “high.”

The CDC COVID-19 community level is determined by three indicators: (1) new COVID-19 hospital admissions per 100,000 population in the last 7 days; (2) percent of staffed inpatient beds occupied by patients with confirmed COVID-19 (7-day average); and (3) new COVID-19 cases per 100,00 population in the last 7 days. Cuyahoga County has an average of 228 cases per day, reported as of July 27th, which is above the 200-case threshold to be labeled as having a “high” community level of COVID-19. Therefore, the CDC recommends wearing a mask indoors.

Visitors and employees are required to wear face coverings while in a County-owned building, keep a distance of at least six feet apart from others, and allow no more than four people in an elevator at a time.

