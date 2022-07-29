2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Operation Backpack

Missing 12-year-old Lorain boy with autism, found safe

By Julia Bingel
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 10:58 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - A 12-year-old Lorain boy with autism, last seen on July 17, has been found safe, said Lorain police.

Austin Lauer went missing after leaving a friend’s house at 17th Street and Washington Avenue in Lorain.

MISSING JUVENILE: 12 year-old Austin Lauer 12 yr old Austin Arthur Lauer was last seen Sunday July 17, 2022 around...

Posted by Lorain County CSI: Crime Scene Identification on Thursday, July 21, 2022

Family members said Austin left home without his medicine.

According to police, Austin called his mom Thursday evening from Sandusky and asked for a ride home.

At this time, Lorain police said they are still piecing together what happened when Austin was missing and no charges have been filed.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

19 News meteorologist Jon Loufman was attacked and severely beaten in his home on July 9
“Beloved” local meteorologist attacked in his home
Akron police: Jayland Walker unarmed when shot; gun recovered in vehicle after chase
Akron police: Jayland Walker unarmed when shot; gun recovered in vehicle after chase (bodycam video)
neighbors work to stop adult party
Ohio’s first FreakNik has neighbors up in arms
19 News meteorologist Jon Loufman was attacked and severely beaten in his home on July 9
Cleveland meteorologist makes a quick recovery, thanks community
A video posted to social media appears to show a Cleveland officer asleep at the wheel, while...
Cleveland officer recorded asleep at the wheel in the middle of Superior Avenue (video)

Latest News

Woodmere Police Chief Mason, Woodmere Fire Chief DeVito-Staub
Woodmere city officials swear in their first female fire chief
First female chief in Woodmere
Augustin Thompkins (Source: Solon police)
Grand jury indicts man for deadly drunk driving crash in Solon
Woman found dead in car in Cleveland’s Cuyahoga Valley neighborhood