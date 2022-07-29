Missing 12-year-old Lorain boy with autism, found safe
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 10:58 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - A 12-year-old Lorain boy with autism, last seen on July 17, has been found safe, said Lorain police.
Austin Lauer went missing after leaving a friend’s house at 17th Street and Washington Avenue in Lorain.
Family members said Austin left home without his medicine.
According to police, Austin called his mom Thursday evening from Sandusky and asked for a ride home.
At this time, Lorain police said they are still piecing together what happened when Austin was missing and no charges have been filed.
Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.