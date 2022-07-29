Missing 12-year-old Lorain boy with autism, found safe

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - A 12-year-old Lorain boy with autism, last seen on July 17, has been found safe, said Lorain police.

Austin Lauer went missing after leaving a friend’s house at 17th Street and Washington Avenue in Lorain.

MISSING JUVENILE: 12 year-old Austin Lauer 12 yr old Austin Arthur Lauer was last seen Sunday July 17, 2022 around... Posted by Lorain County CSI: Crime Scene Identification on Thursday, July 21, 2022

Family members said Austin left home without his medicine.

According to police, Austin called his mom Thursday evening from Sandusky and asked for a ride home.

At this time, Lorain police said they are still piecing together what happened when Austin was missing and no charges have been filed.

