Northeast Ohio Weather: Pleasant weekend ahead

19 First Alert
19 First Alert(Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak)
By Jeff Tanchak
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 1:29 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A cold front is positioned over eastern and southern Ohio. It is slowly tracking south. A mix of sun and clouds today. High temperatures around 80 degrees. The humidity has dropped. High pressure builds in tomorrow setting the stage for a very nice weekend of weather. Sunshine tomorrow and comfortable humidity levels. Partly cloudy sky on Sunday and a little warmer. The next best risk of storms will be Monday night with the next system.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

