Northeast Ohio Weather: Pleasant weekend ahead

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A cold front is positioned over eastern and southern Ohio. It is slowly tracking south. A mix of sun and clouds today. High temperatures around 80 degrees. The humidity has dropped. High pressure builds in tomorrow setting the stage for a very nice weekend of weather. Sunshine tomorrow and comfortable humidity levels. Partly cloudy sky on Sunday and a little warmer. The next best risk of storms will be Monday night with the next system.

