Operation Backpack: Everything you need to know

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -For the the eleventh year, Cleveland 19 is teaming up with Volunteers of America and Marc’s to make sure students in Northeast Ohio have the supplies they need to succeed.

There will be two in-person drop off locations on Aug. 1 and 3 both at Marc’s.

On Aug. 1 our crews will be accepting donations from noon until 7pm at Marc’s store on 16224 Pearl Rd., in Strongsville.

On Aug. 3 our crews will at the Marc’s at 6231 Som Center Rd., in Solon.

If you can’t make it out to either of our drop-off locations, you can always buy items on our Amazon Wishlist, and the supplies will be shipped directly to Volunteers of America, and those donations will be used for Northeast Ohio students.

