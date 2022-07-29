2 Strong 4 Bullies
Purse snatcher targets victim at Crocker Park garage, Westlake Police say

By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Westlake Police confirmed an accused purse snatcher who targeted a victim in the Crocker Park garage was arrested just 20 minutes after the crime.

WPD said officers went to Crocker Park around 10:30 p.m. on July 28 for a report of a purse snatching.

The victim reported that a man ran by her in one of the garages and grabbed her wristlet purse before running away, according to WPD.

Officers searched the area for the suspect, who reportedly ran north on Detroit Road and Westbay Plaza.

WPD said officers in the area found the suspect within 20 minutes of the crime.

The suspect was found hiding under an SUV at a business on Crossings Parkway, according to WPD.

Investigators recovered all of the stolen property, along with a steak knife and clothes the perpetrator took off as he was apparently trying to thwart any clothing description, WPD stated.

WPD said the 19-year-old suspect, who is a Westlake resident, was charged with aggravated robbery.

The suspect is awaiting his arraignment in the Westlake jail.

There were no reported injuries, WPD confirmed.

Purse snatcher targets victim at Crocker Park garage, Westlake Police say(Westlake Police)

