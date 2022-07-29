2 Strong 4 Bullies
Suspect in 2019 Painesville murder arrested

The Painesville Police Department are conducting a suspicious death at 234 Mentor Avenue.
By Brian Koster
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 10:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PAINESVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the Painesville Police Department, the suspect in a 2019 murder has been arrested.

Painesville Police with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested a Lake County male resident for the murder of Timothy E. Meola.

Meola, a 65-year-old male was found dead inside his Mentor Avenue residence on September 7, 2019.

The suspect is currently being held without bond. Additional information will be released after his initial appearance in court, according to police.

