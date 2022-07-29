Trial for Euclid officer accused of assault, civil rights violations reaches closing arguments

2 Strong 4 Bullies
By Avery Williams
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 7:47 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - The next step in the trial against Euclid police officer Michael Amiott, who is accused of assault and civil rights violations during a August 2017 traffic stop, will be closing arguments.

The defense rested Thursday in Euclid Municipal Court following testimony by an expert witness who said Amiott’s use of force was within policy.

He is charged with three misdemeanors: two counts of assault and one count of interfering with civil rights.

In August of 2017, Amiott pulled over Richard Hubbard after his vehicle license plate showed to be registered to a person with a suspended driving license.

Amiott claims Hubbard resisted arrest, leading to a physical altercation and punches thrown by Amiott.

It took three officers to eventually subdue Hubbard and get him in handcuffs.

The incident was caught on camera and sparked national outrage.

Hubbard filed a federal lawsuit against the city of Euclid, and the parties eventually settled in April of 2021.

Amiott was initially suspended and then fired by the mayor of Euclid before an arbitrator overturned the decision.

He was re-instated to the force, but was placed on administrative duties when charges were filed against him.

19-year-old man injured in South Collinwood shooting