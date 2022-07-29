Woman found dead in car in Cleveland’s Cuyahoga Valley neighborhood
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 5:20 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are investigating after a woman was found dead in her car late Thursday evening.
According to EMS, the victim died of a gunshot wound to the chest.
Officers responded to the area of Quigley Road and W. 3rd Street around 11:30 p.m. Thursday after a car was stopped in the middle of the road.
First responders said the victim was found slumped at the wheel.
Her name has not been released.
Anyone with information is asked to call investigators.
Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.