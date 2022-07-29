Woman found dead in car in Cleveland’s Cuyahoga Valley neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are investigating after a woman was found dead in her car late Thursday evening.

According to EMS, the victim died of a gunshot wound to the chest.

Officers responded to the area of Quigley Road and W. 3rd Street around 11:30 p.m. Thursday after a car was stopped in the middle of the road.

33 year old female GSW to the chest . Transported in unknown condition to Metro Medical Health Center. This scene happened at Quigley Road Multiple shell casings I the street. Cleveland Police are investigating. pic.twitter.com/e2b1wOqUFc — Dan Stamness (@DStamness) July 29, 2022

First responders said the victim was found slumped at the wheel.

Her name has not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators.

