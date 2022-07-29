Woman shot by Akron police after shooting another woman, police say

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 21-year-old woman was shot by Akron police officers early Friday morning, after allegedly shooting another woman, Akron police said.

According to Akron police, the shooting happened at the Oasis Bar on Howard Street around 3 a.m.

Police were called to the bar after a 21-year-old woman shot another 21-year-old woman, critically injuring her.

When officers arrived, witnesses pointed out the shooter, who allegedly started to run away.

Police said the woman was shot during the chase. She has non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

Police added a gun was recovered at the scene.

Agents with the Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) will now handle the investigation.

At this time, no names are being released.

