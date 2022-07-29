Woodmere city officials swear in their first female fire chief

WOODMERE, Ohio (WOIO) - The city’s first female fire chief will be sworn into office on Friday.

Gina DeVito-Staub will also become the first female fire chief in Cuyahoga County.

Woodmere Mayor Benjamin Holbert III will administer the oath of office.

DeVito-Staub graduated from Hiram College in 1994 with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Biology.

She began her firefighting career as a volunteer at Hiram Fire Department and also worked in Warren as a paramedic.

In 1987 she was hired by the Twinsburg Fire Department and worked her way up to Captain.

