Woodmere city officials swear in their first female fire chief
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 10:45 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WOODMERE, Ohio (WOIO) - The city’s first female fire chief will be sworn into office on Friday.
Gina DeVito-Staub will also become the first female fire chief in Cuyahoga County.
Woodmere Mayor Benjamin Holbert III will administer the oath of office.
DeVito-Staub graduated from Hiram College in 1994 with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Biology.
She began her firefighting career as a volunteer at Hiram Fire Department and also worked in Warren as a paramedic.
In 1987 she was hired by the Twinsburg Fire Department and worked her way up to Captain.
