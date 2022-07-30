2 Strong 4 Bullies
1 dead, 3 others shot on Cleveland’s East Side

By Brian Koster
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 10:42 PM EDT
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 36-year-old man is dead and 3 others were taken to area hospitals after a shooting in the Lee-Miles Neighborhood Friday.

The shooting happened near East 154th and Harvard around 945pm.

A 30-year-old male in critical condition and a 24-year-old male in serious condition were taken to University Hospital.

A 21-year-old was taken to MetroHealth Hospital with minor injuries.

19 news will have more information when it becomes available.

