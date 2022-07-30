2 Strong 4 Bullies
Akron police: Bar shooting victim dies; suspect shot by officer remains in hospital

By Avery Williams
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 11:03 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The victim shot early Friday morning by a woman at an Akron bar has died from her injuries, according to police.

The suspect, who was later shot by an Akron officer, remains hospitalized in stable condition.

Woman shot by Akron police after shooting another woman, police say

According to police, the victim died early Saturday at Cleveland Clinic Akron General Hospital.

Akron police have not released any names but confirmed the victim and suspect are both 21-year-old women.

The shooting happened around 3 a.m. at the Oasis Bar in the 600 block of North Howard Street.

Officers were called out for shots fired, and according to police, a witness flagged them down and identified the suspect.

Editor’s Note: The video below is from 19 News’ earlier coverage of the shooting.

She was chased to a parking lot, where police said she lifted her arm as if to shoot the gun.

That’s when one officer fired his gun and struck her, according to Akron police.

Per department policy, the involved officer is now on administrative leave.

A gun was recovered on scene, police said, and the Bureau of Criminal Investigations will handle the investigation.

Akron law states that police are required to release bodycam footage from use of force incidents within seven days.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

