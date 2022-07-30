Cleveland Browns welcome fans to 1st open practice of season; 10 remaining
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 6:40 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BEREA, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Browns fans flooded the CrossCountry Mortgage Campus for the team’s first open practice of the season.
Practice kicked off at 2 p.m. but fans lined up as early as Saturday morning along Beech Street in Berea.
Limited tickets are available now to secure your spot at one of the remaining ten sessions:
- Monday, Aug. 1
- Tuesday, Aug. 2
- Wednesday, Aug. 3
- Friday, Aug. 5
- Saturday, Aug. 6
- Sunday, Aug. 7
- Tuesday, Aug. 9
- Sunday, Aug. 14
- Monday, Aug. 15
- Tuesday, Aug. 16
Practices, if moved inside due to weather, will not be open to the public because of space limitations.
Parking information is shared after fans receive their ticket.
