Cleveland cuts lot after resident with rat infestation calls 19 News Troubleshooter team

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - John Garner Jr. has been trying to kill every rat that comes into his house, and he says the city of Cleveland is to blame for his unwanted roommates.

“I have raccoons, I even had two twin foxes born back there, it’s a jungle back here,” said Garner.

Garner told 19 News on Thursday that the city owns the empty lot next to his home in the 1100 block of Avon Ave. and the grass has grown so tall that rats and other animals are nesting in the field.

Garner said he has tried to get the city to come out and cut the grass, but no luck.

“I called Councilman (Kevin) Bishop, I called his assistant, I called (Justin) Bibb the mayor, I talked to his assistant, they tell me well it’ll be June 29 before we can cut the grass,” said Garner.

But June came and went and the grass still growing tall.

“I’m sitting down at the dinner table and what’s this, a rat runs past,” said Garner “I’m really sick of it and I hope y’all can get matters done for me.”

Our troubleshooter team sent e-mails and made phone calls to Cleveland city officials and two hours later we received word the lot would be cut in the next few days.

Thursday night our team got word that crews came out and cut the front part of the lot.

But Garner says there was still a huge part of the lot in the back that needed to be cut.

“I guess the city wants me to finish it,” said Garner.

The troubleshooter team sent out another email, and within 2 hours a crew came out to finish the job on Friday.

“The city has come out here, they’ve cut the weeds, they’ve cut the grass,” said Garner. " And again I want to tell you ‘thank you,’ and how much I appreciate this moment.”

