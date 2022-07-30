2 Strong 4 Bullies
Fire crews battling house fire in Cleveland’s Northshore Collinwood neighborhood

Fire crews are currently battling a house fire in Cleveland's Northshore Collinwood neighborhood, according to officials.
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 7:19 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Fire crews are currently battling a house fire in Cleveland’s Northshore Collinwood neighborhood, according to officials.

Officials told 19 News the blazing home is in the 18000 block of Nottingham road.

The fire started at 5:09 p.m. on July 30, officials said.

Officials said crews are still on the scene battling the blaze as of 7 p.m.

This story is ongoing and will be updated as more details are released.

