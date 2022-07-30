CHARDON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Geauga County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public of an online scam involving a newborn baby.

The scam centers around a recent Facebook post in a Chardon and Painesville community group, the sheriff’s office said.

According to a screenshot shared by the sheriff’s office, the post shows a baby on a medical stretcher.

Geauga County Sheriff’s Office warns of online scam involving baby (Source: Geauga County Sheriff’s Office)

It claims police found the newborn in Chardon and are seeking to confirm his/her identity.

Several concerned residents reached out to the sheriff’s office, which prompted deputies to make their own Facebook post:

“We are receiving multiple calls inquiring about the validity of this post. The post is untrue and is an attempt to gather information from people for scamming purposes. Please do not contact the poster or provide them with any of your information.”

Anyone with information about this scam is asked to contact the Geauga County Sheriff’s Office.

Editor’s Note: 19 News has altered the image to hide the baby’s face, because the child is an innocent victim being used as a ploy in a scam.

