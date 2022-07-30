Mega-Millions jackpot jumps to $1.28-Billion dollars, do you have a ticket with the winning combination in Friday’s drawing?

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - With a Mega-Millions jackpot of $1.28-Billion up for grabs, did anyone strike it rich Friday night by having a ticket with the winning combination?

The Mega-Millions jackpot is the second largest in the history of the game, and the third largest prize in U.S. lottery history.

There were long lines all day on Friday at the Lucky Shell Station in Brook Park, and it seems most of the people taking a gamble on the lottery already knew how they would spend their money, one woman who did not give her name says she would use the cash for college tuition for her six kids. Another woman in line said, she would just live and enjoy life with no financial worries.

So, whether it’s Mega-Millions or Mega-Billions, your chances of winning are just 1 in 303-Million. If the winner chooses the cash option, they walk away with $742.2-Million.

Mark from North Olmstead told 19 News, “I have three kids. I would take care of them, as well as some of my friends who I have been friends with for 50 years. My wife is an E.R. Nurse and I have got to get her away from COVID, Monkey Pox, and all that crap.”

At the Sunoco on Lorain Avenue in North Olmsted, some buying tickets said they’ve returned several times to increase their odds of winning. Like Nick from North Olmsted who says he’s purchased tickets with coworkers and both sides of his family. “How many tickets have you bought? 120.”

