2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Operation Backpack

Mega-Millions jackpot jumps to $1.28-Billion dollars, do you have a ticket with the winning combination in Friday’s drawing?

Winning Numbers 13,36,45,57,67 and 14
By Michelle Nicks (WOIO)
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 11:30 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - With a Mega-Millions jackpot of $1.28-Billion up for grabs, did anyone strike it rich Friday night by having a ticket with the winning combination?

The Mega-Millions jackpot is the second largest in the history of the game, and the third largest prize in U.S. lottery history.

There were long lines all day on Friday at the Lucky Shell Station in Brook Park, and it seems most of the people taking a gamble on the lottery already knew how they would spend their money, one woman who did not give her name says she would use the cash for college tuition for her six kids. Another woman in line said, she would just live and enjoy life with no financial worries.

So, whether it’s Mega-Millions or Mega-Billions, your chances of winning are just 1 in 303-Million. If the winner chooses the cash option, they walk away with $742.2-Million.

Mark from North Olmstead told 19 News, “I have three kids. I would take care of them, as well as some of my friends who I have been friends with for 50 years. My wife is an E.R. Nurse and I have got to get her away from COVID, Monkey Pox, and all that crap.”

At the Sunoco on Lorain Avenue in North Olmsted, some buying tickets said they’ve returned several times to increase their odds of winning. Like Nick from North Olmsted who says he’s purchased tickets with coworkers and both sides of his family. “How many tickets have you bought? 120.”

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

19 News meteorologist Jon Loufman was attacked and severely beaten in his home on July 9
“Beloved” local meteorologist attacked in his home
Akron police: Jayland Walker unarmed when shot; gun recovered in vehicle after chase
Akron police: Jayland Walker unarmed when shot; gun recovered in vehicle after chase (bodycam video)
19 News meteorologist Jon Loufman was attacked and severely beaten in his home on July 9
Cleveland meteorologist makes a quick recovery, thanks community
Ethan Liming (Source: Family)
3 suspects accused in beating death of Akron teenager outside I Promise School indicted on lesser charges
A video posted to social media appears to show a Cleveland officer asleep at the wheel, while...
Cleveland officer recorded asleep at the wheel in the middle of Superior Avenue (video)

Latest News

A 12-year-old autistic boy is back safe with his family after being missing for almost two...
Police say criminal charges possible in case of missing autistic Lorain boy
cut by city crews
Cleveland cuts lot after resident with rat infestation calls 19 News Troubleshooter team
Mega Millions
Mega-Millions jackpot jumps to $1.28-Billion dollars, do you have a ticket with the winner
Man who killed doctor in 2005, suspected of shooting Pennsylvania State Trooper
Man who killed doctor in 2005, suspected of shooting Pennsylvania State Trooper