Missing teenage girl last seen July 5 in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children is asking for the public’s help in locating a 17-year-old girl who is missing.

Mah’Jea Morris was last seen July 5 in Cleveland, according to a tweet posted by the nonprofit organization.

WE NEED YOUR HELP!

Mah'Jea was last seen on July 5, 2022 in #Cleveland, #Ohio. She may use the name Mimi.



Anyone having information is urged to the contact the @CLEpolice at 1-216-621-1234 or call 1-800-THE-LOST. @WEWS @wkyc @cleveland19news @fox8news pic.twitter.com/l3XR4rSZBA — NCMEC (@MissingKids) July 29, 2022

NCMEC described Morris as 5-feet, 7-inches tall and 100 pounds. Her eyes are brown; her hair is black.

The tweet said Morris is possibly staying in the Cleveland area and may be using the name “Mimi.”

Contact Cleveland police or 1-800-THE-LOST if you see Mah’Jea Morris or know her location.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.