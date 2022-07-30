Missing teenage girl last seen July 5 in Cleveland
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 8:48 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children is asking for the public’s help in locating a 17-year-old girl who is missing.
Mah’Jea Morris was last seen July 5 in Cleveland, according to a tweet posted by the nonprofit organization.
NCMEC described Morris as 5-feet, 7-inches tall and 100 pounds. Her eyes are brown; her hair is black.
The tweet said Morris is possibly staying in the Cleveland area and may be using the name “Mimi.”
Contact Cleveland police or 1-800-THE-LOST if you see Mah’Jea Morris or know her location.
