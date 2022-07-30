2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Operation Backpack

Police: 15-year-old boy from Cleveland missing since July 14

15-year-old Donovan Higgins has been missing since July 14.
15-year-old Donovan Higgins has been missing since July 14.(Source: Cleveland Police Department)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 2:37 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 15-year-old boy has been missing for two weeks and Cleveland police have asked for the community’s help to find him.

Donovan Higgins was last seen on July 14 at a house on the 4000 block of W. 53rd Street, police said.

Donovan is 5 feet, 8 inches and weighs 140 pounds, police said.

Donovan was last seen wearing a tan hooded sweatshirt and black sweatpants, police said.

Anyone with information on Donovan’s whereabouts has been asked to call police.

This story is ongoing and will be ongoing as more details are released.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

19 News meteorologist Jon Loufman was attacked and severely beaten in his home on July 9
“Beloved” local meteorologist attacked in his home
Akron police: Jayland Walker unarmed when shot; gun recovered in vehicle after chase
Akron police: Jayland Walker unarmed when shot; gun recovered in vehicle after chase (bodycam video)
neighbors work to stop adult party
Ohio’s first FreakNik has neighbors up in arms
Ethan Liming (Source: Family)
3 suspects accused in beating death of Akron teenager outside I Promise School indicted on lesser charges
19 News meteorologist Jon Loufman was attacked and severely beaten in his home on July 9
Cleveland meteorologist makes a quick recovery, thanks community

Latest News

36-year-old man shot and killed in Cleveland
1 dead, 3 injured after shooting on Cleveland’s East Side; no arrests
(Source: WOIO)
Akron police: Bar shooting victim dies; suspect shot by officer remains in hospital
Mah’Jea Morris
Missing teenage girl last seen July 5 in Cleveland
Geauga County Sheriff’s Office warns of online scam involving baby
Geauga County Sheriff’s Office warns of online scam involving baby