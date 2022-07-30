Police: 15-year-old boy from Cleveland missing since July 14

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 15-year-old boy has been missing for two weeks and Cleveland police have asked for the community’s help to find him.

Donovan Higgins was last seen on July 14 at a house on the 4000 block of W. 53rd Street, police said.

Donovan is 5 feet, 8 inches and weighs 140 pounds, police said.

Donovan was last seen wearing a tan hooded sweatshirt and black sweatpants, police said.

Anyone with information on Donovan’s whereabouts has been asked to call police.

