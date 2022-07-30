2 Strong 4 Bullies
Tower City’s Skylight Park hosts carnival in Cleveland

By Syeda Abbas
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 7:11 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A free, family-friendly carnival was hosted at Skylight Park in Tower City on Saturday for many to enjoy.

But, visitors like Tiffany Wright still miss the way things were.

“At first I was kind of sad that they took it out because it was like a wishing well and people felt the connection with it,” Wright said.

This new park became a reality just 2 weeks ago, staff tells 19 News it’s all about giving people a place where they can take a break somewhere fun and welcoming.

But, some miss the view of the old fountain.

“Personally I enjoyed the fountain. I thought the fountain was pretty much like a landmark here when you come to visit tower city,” Rashad Wright said.

“Now that I see this it’s pretty nice it’s a new outlook so replacing it it’s a good outcome,” Wright said.

The carnival games, photo opportunities, magic shows, face painting, and so much more changing Tiffany and several others’ mind.

“I’m ok with it changing you know with everything comes change so it’s time for something new maybe a different type of landmark now,” said Ebony Wright.

