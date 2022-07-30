2 Strong 4 Bullies
VOTE: Cleveland Browns want fan input on field design for 2022 NFL season (pics)

The Cleveland Browns have announced four options on field designs at FirstEnergy Stadium for...
The Cleveland Browns have announced four options on field designs at FirstEnergy Stadium for the 2022 NFL season and have asked fans to vote for their favorite.((WOIO - Tim Dubravetz))
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 3:05 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns have announced four options on field designs at FirstEnergy Stadium for the 2022 NFL season and have asked fans to vote for their favorite.

“Browns fans always bring the energy needed to create an incredible homefield advantage at FirstEnergy Stadium,” JW Johnson, Executive Vice President of the Cleveland Browns, said in a press release July 30. “With all they do for us, we want to show our appreciation by giving them the ability to select one of four fantastic field designs for all home games this season. Everything we do throughout the year will be Browns fan-focused, and this is simply one of many opportunities we have to get their direct feedback to accomplish that important goal.”

The Browns will be using a midfield logo for the first time in several years, featuring options between the Browns helmet and fan-favorite Brownie the Elf at the 50-yard-line.

The Browns will also have two variations of end zones; one with orange font and one with white font.

Take a look at the four potential designs below:

The Cleveland Browns have announced four options on field designs at FirstEnergy Stadium for...
The Cleveland Browns have announced four options on field designs at FirstEnergy Stadium for the 2022 NFL season(Source: The Cleveland Browns)
The Cleveland Browns have announced four options on field designs at FirstEnergy Stadium for...
The Cleveland Browns have announced four options on field designs at FirstEnergy Stadium for the 2022 NFL season(Source: The Cleveland Browns)
The Cleveland Browns have announced four options on field designs at FirstEnergy Stadium for...
The Cleveland Browns have announced four options on field designs at FirstEnergy Stadium for the 2022 NFL season(Source: The Cleveland Browns)
The Cleveland Browns have announced four options on field designs at FirstEnergy Stadium for...
The Cleveland Browns have announced four options on field designs at FirstEnergy Stadium for the 2022 NFL season(Source: The Cleveland Browns)

Fans can cast their votes here or on the Cleveland Browns app; voting goes through August 27.

The Cleveland Browns will show off the new field design during their Sept. 18 home opener against the New York Jets.

