1 dead after 3-car crash in Stark County, OSHP says

A 79-year-old Massillon man died after a 3-car crash on Sunday in Stark County.
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 7:17 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
PERRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A 79-year-old Massillon man died after a 3-car crash on Sunday in Stark County, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol officials.

The crash happened at 12:43 p.m. July 31 on SR 172 in Perry Township, according to a department press release.

The 79-year-old man, traveling westbound on Lincoln Way in a 2019 Lexus, drove left of center and struck a 2011 Nissan Murano, driven by a 42-year-old Massillon woman, the release said.

The 79-year-old continued after hitting the Nissan and hit a 2010 Ford Focus, driven by a 72-year-old Dalton man, the release said.

Officers said the 79-year-old, later identified as Edward Matako, was transported to Aultman hospital where he died from his injuries.

Police said all three people were wearing their seatbelts and drugs and alcohol did not appear to be factors in the crash.

This story is ongoing and will be updated as more details are released.

