1 dead after being shot by officer in Lorain, police K-9 hospitalized

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - A man is dead after being shot by a Lorain Police officer on Saturday, according to Elyria Police Chief William Pelko.

The shooting happened at 5:21 p.m. when Lorain officers attempted to serve the 48-year-old man a felonious assault warrant at a home in the 1000 block of W. 20th Street, according to a department press release.

The 48-year-old was in the basement and armed with a knife when officers and a police K-9 entered the home, the release said.

The K-9 was stabbed multiple times during the arrest, police said.

A Lorain officer then fired his duty weapon at the 48-year-old, who died at the scene after sustaining life-threatening injuries, police said.

Police said the man’s identity will not be released until the next of kin are notified.

The K-9 was transported to an emergency animal clinic where it was taken into surgery and the Lorain Police Department contacted the Elyria Police Department to conduct the incident, the release said, adding the Elyria Police Department’s investigative unit will be leading the investigation.

The officer involved in the shooting will be placed on paid administrative leave per the department’s policy, the release said.

