Cleveland Missing hosts vigil for Ashley Summers over 15 years after she disappeared

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ashley Summers disappeared from Cleveland in July of 2007; she was only 14 years old at the time.

More than 15 years later, her family is still begging anyone with information to come forward.

The Cleveland Family Center for Missing Children and Adults, also known as Cleveland Missing, will host a vigil Sunday in Summers’ honor.

Cleveland Missing said they’re working with the Summers’ family to get Ashley’s name and face back in the public eye.

The vigil will begin at 6 p.m. at Cleveland Missing, located at 2937 West 25th St. Everyone is welcome to attend.

Do you have information about what happened to #AshleySummers? Call 1-877-FBI-OHIO with tips. Listen to @ReporterHannah on Dark Side of the Land 🔗⬇️ https://t.co/0HP2yX2TMG — avery faye williams (@averywilliamstv) July 30, 2022

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.