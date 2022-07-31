2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland Missing hosts vigil for Ashley Summers over 15 years after she disappeared

Ashley Summers (Source: FBI)
By Avery Williams
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 11:05 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ashley Summers disappeared from Cleveland in July of 2007; she was only 14 years old at the time.

More than 15 years later, her family is still begging anyone with information to come forward.

Have you seen her? It’s been 15 years since Ashley Summers disappeared in Cleveland

The Cleveland Family Center for Missing Children and Adults, also known as Cleveland Missing, will host a vigil Sunday in Summers’ honor.

Cleveland Missing said they’re working with the Summers’ family to get Ashley’s name and face back in the public eye.

Where is Ashley Summers? Missing person case featured on 19 News' Dark Side of the Land

The vigil will begin at 6 p.m. at Cleveland Missing, located at 2937 West 25th St. Everyone is welcome to attend.

