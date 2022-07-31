Decision on Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson’s suspension expected Monday, reports say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Browns fans will not have to wait much longer to hear the potential suspension of their franchise quarterback.

According to NFL insider Josina Anderson, Sue Robinson will make her decision in the proceeding ‘some time’ on August 1.

I’m told relevant parties have already been notified that Sue Robinson is currently expected to inform them of the decision in the Deshaun Watson proceeding by some time Monday, per league sources. — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) July 31, 2022

The Browns QB has been active in the team’s minicamps, which started July 27.

Watson previously faced 24 lawsuits with accusations of sexual misconduct; however, 20 of them have since been settled.

Watson also faced two grand juries in Harris County, Texas, but was not indicted by either grand jury.

Watson’s NFL disciplinary hearing began June 28, determining if he broke the league’s Personal Conduct Policy.

Prior reports indicated Watson is set to sue the NFL in federal court if the league suspends him for a full season.

If Watson is suspended, the Browns said backup QB Jacoby Brissett will start until the suspension is lifted.

