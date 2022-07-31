2 Strong 4 Bullies
Decision on Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson’s suspension expected Monday, reports say

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson takes part in drills at the NFL football team's...
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson takes part in drills at the NFL football team's practice facility Tuesday, June 14, 2022, in Berea, Ohio.(AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 6:07 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Browns fans will not have to wait much longer to hear the potential suspension of their franchise quarterback.

According to NFL insider Josina Anderson, Sue Robinson will make her decision in the proceeding ‘some time’ on August 1.

The Browns QB has been active in the team’s minicamps, which started July 27.

Watson previously faced 24 lawsuits with accusations of sexual misconduct; however, 20 of them have since been settled.

Watson also faced two grand juries in Harris County, Texas, but was not indicted by either grand jury.

Watson’s NFL disciplinary hearing began June 28, determining if he broke the league’s Personal Conduct Policy.

Prior reports indicated Watson is set to sue the NFL in federal court if the league suspends him for a full season.

If Watson is suspended, the Browns said backup QB Jacoby Brissett will start until the suspension is lifted.

Stay tuned to 19 News as news develops into Deshaun Watson’s suspension and further coverage.

