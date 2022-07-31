2 Strong 4 Bullies
How an Akron boy is giving back to the hospital that saved his life

By Avery Williams and Jim Nelson
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: Jul. 31, 2022 at 7:55 PM EDT
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - An 8-year-old Akron boy is on a mission to give back to the hospital that saved his life.

Matthew Sitosky raised $500 on Saturday for Akron Children’s Hospital by running his very own lemonade stand.

His mom Ashlee Gambol says he was born two months early and then spent two months hospitalized there.

Now, Sitosky is proving he’s wise beyond his years with his fundraising efforts.

Matthew Sitosky raised $500 on Saturday for Akron Children’s Hospital by running his very own...
Matthew Sitosky raised $500 on Saturday for Akron Children’s Hospital by running his very own lemonade stand.(Source: Ashlee Gambol)

