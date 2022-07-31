How an Akron boy is giving back to the hospital that saved his life

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - An 8-year-old Akron boy is on a mission to give back to the hospital that saved his life.

Matthew Sitosky raised $500 on Saturday for Akron Children’s Hospital by running his very own lemonade stand.

His mom Ashlee Gambol says he was born two months early and then spent two months hospitalized there.

Now, Sitosky is proving he’s wise beyond his years with his fundraising efforts.

