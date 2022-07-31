At least 2 pets killed in fire in Cleveland’s Cudell neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland fire officials said a fire on Sunday in the city’s Cudell neighborhood left at least two pets dead.

Firefighters were called out at 11:17 a.m. to West 114th Street near Western Avenue for the fire, according to Assistant Chief Frank Szabo.

By the time they arrived, Szabo said the fire had spread from one house to a second neighboring home.

Szabo confirmed no humans were hurt, but one dog and at least one cat passed away.

Fire officials believe the person living in the home where the fire started is away on vacation, Szabo said.

The occupant of the second home was at church, and 19 News has learned services ended early out of support.

According to Szabo, the fire remains under investigation.

